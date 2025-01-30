Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

More footprints, but tiger keeps its distance

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 30, 2025 08:42 AM IST

Similar to Monday and Tuesday, pugmarks were spotted on the campus of Central Institute for Sub-tropical Horticulture

Fresh pugmarks of an elusive tiger were spotted for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday in Rehmankheda near here.

A cage set up to trap a tiger in Rehmankheda near Lucknow
A cage set up to trap a tiger in Rehmankheda near Lucknow

Similar to Monday and Tuesday, pugmarks were spotted on the campus of Central Institute for Sub-tropical Horticulture, which falls in the area where the tiger has been prowling since December last year.

“In view of the locations of the pugmarks, the trapping cages were moved. The tiger had killed and eaten a bait two days ago,” said Sitanshu Pandey, the divisional forest officer of Awadh Range.

Officials from Lucknow, Barabanki and Sitapur surveyed the area and discussed the strategy to safely lead the tiger back to the forests or rescue/tranquilise it. Also, teams were formed keep tabs on people moving in the area during late evening and night, despite being told to avoid coming out of house in the dark.

“There are many people going to visit relatives or to attend functions. As they take the turn from the main road towards Meethenagar village or the institute, they become vulnerable [to an attack]. We are ensuring such human movement is avoided or is done under security,” said Pandey.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On