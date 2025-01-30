More footprints, but tiger keeps its distance

Fresh pugmarks of an elusive tiger were spotted for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday in Rehmankheda near here. A cage set up to trap a tiger in Rehmankheda near Lucknow

Similar to Monday and Tuesday, pugmarks were spotted on the campus of Central Institute for Sub-tropical Horticulture, which falls in the area where the tiger has been prowling since December last year.

“In view of the locations of the pugmarks, the trapping cages were moved. The tiger had killed and eaten a bait two days ago,” said Sitanshu Pandey, the divisional forest officer of Awadh Range.

Officials from Lucknow, Barabanki and Sitapur surveyed the area and discussed the strategy to safely lead the tiger back to the forests or rescue/tranquilise it. Also, teams were formed keep tabs on people moving in the area during late evening and night, despite being told to avoid coming out of house in the dark.

“There are many people going to visit relatives or to attend functions. As they take the turn from the main road towards Meethenagar village or the institute, they become vulnerable [to an attack]. We are ensuring such human movement is avoided or is done under security,” said Pandey.