Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has increased its team of officials in Ayodhya to manage the pilgrim movement there for the next one week. More UPSRTC officers, buses to manage pilgrim flow in Ayodhya (file)

UPSRTC regional manager, Ayodhya, Vimal Rajan had written to UPSRTC authorities earlier this week requesting for more officers as there has been an increase in the number of pilgrims, many of whom have begun to arrive in Ayodhya by Aastha Special trains from across the country for darshan of Ram Lalla.

UPSRTC officials subsequently ordered the extended operating hours of the buses in Ayodhya. Three assistant regional managers have been assigned to Ayodhya for a week along with two enforcement teams, said a traffic superintendent.

These enforcement teams will work under Rajan. “Since the Aastha trains are now arriving in Ayodhya, more devotees than before are expected to visit the Ram Mandir. That’s why, the fleet of buses in Ayodhya has been increased from 150 to 200,” he added.

Service managers of Devipatan, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Azamgarh have been instructed to guard against accidents and breakdowns while assistant regional managers of Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Basti, Bahraich, Sultanpur and Akbarpur depots have been told to ensure cleanliness in buses.