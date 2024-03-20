 ‘MSMEs contribute to more than half of nation’s export growth’ - Hindustan Times
‘MSMEs contribute to more than half of nation’s export growth’

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 20, 2024 07:27 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to fetch investment in the state and offer basket of incentives for the MSMEs and SMEs, said secretary, MSME and export promotion department, UP government, Pranjal Yadav on Wednesday.

Pranjal Yadav, secretary, Department of MSME & Export Promotion UP government addressing the audience. (HT Photo)
Pranjal Yadav, secretary, Department of MSME & Export Promotion UP government addressing the audience. (HT Photo)

He said that MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) are quite important for any state as they are the potential employment providers and contribute to more than half of the nation’s export growth.

He said this while speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry-UP MSME Conference held at CII Lucknow on Wednesday. The conference focused on the indispensable role of MSMEs in driving Uttar Pradesh’s growth and making it a trillion-dollar economy. He also briefed the members on various schemes and incentives of UP government to strengthen the MSME and SME units.

He added that ODOP (One District One Product) scheme has immensely benefitted the handicraft traders and is also enhancing the innovative skills of the artisans. He also talked about the textile policy and textile park, recently introduced by the government to boost the textile industry in the state.

Speaking at the session, Yawer Ali Shah, convenor, CII MSME panel and co-founder & CEO AMA Herbal Laboratories Pvt Ltd said that the ODOP has revolutionised the state’s MSME sector. He said, “We need to add incubation centres to incubate the entrepreneurs of the changing business ecosystem in terms of technology, innovation and use of AI in business operations.”

Smita Agarwal, chairperson, CII UP State Council said that backbone of our economy, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) play a pivotal role in driving innovation, employment, and economic growth. Rajata Mehra, convenor- CII policy advocacy panel and director Rajat Chemicals Industry said that in the face of challenges, MSMEs have consistently demonstrated resilience, adaptability, and an indomitable spirit.

