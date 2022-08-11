Much scope for tech adoption in power sector: U.P. minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh energy minister AK Sharma said on Wednesday that there was an immense scope for adoption of technology in the power sector to bring about a qualitative change in the lives of people.

He also stressed the need for reducing the cost of power production to make electricity more affordable for people.

The minister was addressing the ‘UP Power Conclave-2022’ as a chief guest here. “The power sector is a complicated area but at the same time it is also the sector which is the easiest one to mend with a strong determination,” he said, giving specific examples.

Stressing the point that electricity was an essential commodity for people, he urged officials to constantly endeavour to resolve people’s problems right from taking an electricity connection to actually getting power in their homes.

Sharma said line losses must be curbed to be able to provide 24X7 power supply to people. “There is also an urgent need for reducing the cost of power,” he said and suggested adoption of best practices of other states and countries.

“With experts to come out with some brilliant suggestions here, this conclave, I hope, will prove to be a milestone for the state’s power sector,” he concluded.

Union power secretary Alok Kumar, advisor to the Prime Minister, Tarun Kumar and secretary, road transport and national highway, Girdhar Armani were also connected to the programme virtually.