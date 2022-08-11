Much scope for tech adoption in power sector: U.P. minister
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh energy minister AK Sharma said on Wednesday that there was an immense scope for adoption of technology in the power sector to bring about a qualitative change in the lives of people.
He also stressed the need for reducing the cost of power production to make electricity more affordable for people.
The minister was addressing the ‘UP Power Conclave-2022’ as a chief guest here. “The power sector is a complicated area but at the same time it is also the sector which is the easiest one to mend with a strong determination,” he said, giving specific examples.
Stressing the point that electricity was an essential commodity for people, he urged officials to constantly endeavour to resolve people’s problems right from taking an electricity connection to actually getting power in their homes.
Sharma said line losses must be curbed to be able to provide 24X7 power supply to people. “There is also an urgent need for reducing the cost of power,” he said and suggested adoption of best practices of other states and countries.
“With experts to come out with some brilliant suggestions here, this conclave, I hope, will prove to be a milestone for the state’s power sector,” he concluded.
Union power secretary Alok Kumar, advisor to the Prime Minister, Tarun Kumar and secretary, road transport and national highway, Girdhar Armani were also connected to the programme virtually.
Funds for court premises in Hapur: After Yogi’s assurance, Hapur Bar lawyers end stir
Lawyers, associated with the Hapur Bar have decided to call off their 23-day protest after chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that the funds to purchase land for construction of the court premises in Hapur would soon be released. Hapur Bar president Ajit Singh Choudhary said that Hapur district was carved out from Ghaziabad in 2011 when the Mayawati government was in power. “Nothing happened thereafter, and lawyers along with courts continued to work in difficult conditions,” Choudhary said.
Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect
Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
