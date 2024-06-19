Multiple luxury cars gutted in Chinhat garage fire

Multiple luxury cars were reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out at a garage in Chinhat area of Lucknow on Tuesday morning. Cars gutted in fire at a garage in Chinhat area of Lucknow on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/ht)

The fire in the garage ‘Unique Motor’ was accompanied by multiple blasts reportedly caused by CNG vehicles that engulfed the area in black smoke. The video of the incident also went viral on social media.

According to the officials, there were over 20 cars which were parked there for repair out of which around 9-10 vehicles were completely gutted.

“The exact number of vehicles damaged during the fire is yet to be ascertained,” said chief fire officer Mangesh Kumar adding that multiple spare parts of the automobiles stocked in the garage were also destroyed.

“Prima facie the reason for fire outbreak appears to be short circuit,” said the CFO. He further added that the blast was possibly due to CNG cylinder fitted cars, and petrol and diesel vehicles catching fire.

“We received the information at around 8am immediately after which fire tenders from Gomti Nagar, Hazratganj and Indiranagar were rushed to the site,” said Kumar while adding that no one was hurt in the incident and fire was brought under control after hours of efforts.

Reportedly, the said garage belongs to a man name Shiraz who is a resident of Barabanki. The garage was shut for two days, and the employees were on leave. The fire broke out in the scrap kept at the back side of the garage which further spread out and engulfed the entire garage.