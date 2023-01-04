Mumbai roadshow begins today, CM Yogi to lead team

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday is scheduled to launch, in Mumbai, a series of major events, including roadshows and interactive sessions with leading industrialists, scheduled to be organised in eight cities of the country ahead of Global Investors Summit-2023 in Lucknow from February 10 to 12.

The roadshows proposed in eight major cities will be yet another major attempt to attract investments ahead of GIS-2023 and make Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy. Eight teams of the state government had already held roadshows in 21 cities of 16 countries last month.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will hold interactive sessions under the banner Uttar Pradesh Development Front on Wednesday. There will be B2G meetings on Thursday. Leading industrialists, including Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Piramal Enterprises chairman Ajay Piramal, JSW Group MD Sajjan Jindal, Torrent Power MD Jinal Mehta, Hiranandani Group CEO Darshan Hiranandani, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, will attend the sessions on Thursday,” said infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Arvind Kumar.

Others expected to attend the Thursday sessions include Parle Agro MD Prakash Chauhan, CEO Adani Ports and SEZ Limited Karan Adani, and executive chairman of Godrej Industries Pirojsha Godrej, he added. The CM is also likely to meet leading filmmakers and actors.

“There will also be discussions with CMDs of major banks, during which the state government will urge them to increase the credit deposit ratio in the state,” said Kumar.

Besides Mumbai (January 4 and 5), the cities has scheduled the roadshows in Chennai (January 9), New Delhi (January 13), Kolkata (January 17), Hyderabad (January 18), Ahmedabad (January 20) Bengaluru (January 23) and Chandigarh (January 27).

The state government has constituted separate teams of ministers and senior officials to hold the roadshows. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak will be leading separate teams to hold the roadshows in Kolkata and Hyderabad. Ministers of state will also be leading teams for roadshows in other cities.

The state government claimed to have received investment proposals (letters of intent) worth ₹7.12 lakh crore after the roadshows held abroad. The state government has also asked all district magistrates to hold district-level summits with investors seeking investment in their respective districts. The state government also proposes to put up a pavilion at Davos, Switzerland showcasing Uttar Pradesh as a major investment destination in the country. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to attend a meeting of World Economic Forum-2023 at Davos, Switzerland in January next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON