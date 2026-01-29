The Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority will train municipal corporation personnel as Aapda Mitras (Disaster Friends) at the district level to mitigate damage and provide prompt response to various disasters within the municipal corporation areas of the state. Municipal corporation personnel to be trained as Aapda Mitras in UP

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod said, the municipal corporation personnel will be trained as Aapda Mitras to assist in the efficient operation of various disaster management-related activities and empower the urban community in disaster management. It will enable trained personnel to work as first responders during any emergency/disaster situation, he said.

The State Disaster Management Authority will provide 12-day residential training as Aapda Mitra to 1,700 municipal corporation personnel from 17 municipal corporations of the state.

Hundred personnel each from Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura-Vrindavan, Meerut, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Varanasi, and Firozabad municipal corporations will be trained. After training the Apada Mitras will be given emergency responder kits. The trained personnel will ensure immediate assistance to those affected during a disaster

The Disaster Management Authority will also prepare active wardens/volunteers of the Civil Defence Department as Aapda Mitra with imparting required training. Around 7,500 active wardens/volunteers of the Civil Defence Department from various districts will be trained as Aapda Mitras, he said.

The training imparted to the Municipal Corporation and Civil Defence personnel will be in accordance with the standards set by the National Disaster Management Authority. The mandatory qualifications and standards will be strictly followed in the selection of the volunteers for Aapda Mitras, he said.