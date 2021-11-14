‘Munshi Premchand’s works relevant even today’

VARANASI Union minister of state for home Ajai Mishra ‘Teni’ said on Sunday that the works of Hindi litterateur Munshi Premchand were not only inspiring but relevant even today.

On the second day of the all-India official language conference held in Varanasi under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Mishra visited Lamahi where he paid tributes to Munshi Premchand by offering a garland and flowers to his statue. Lamahi is the native village of Munshi Premchand.

Mishra also visited the ancestral house of Premchand. The litterateur’s grandson Durga Prasad accompanied the minister.

“I feel proud to visit Munshi Premchand ji’s village for the first time. It’s an honour. It is difficult to describe the joy I feel after coming here. The works of Munshi ji are still inspiring and relevant”, said Mishra, addressing a gathering of people there.

“Munshi Premchand’s works represented every class. Glimpses of future events are clearly visible in his writings,” added Mishra.

The two-day conference concluded in Varanasi on Sunday. Mishra, who is in-charge of the department of official language of the central government, addressed the concluding session of the conference organised outside Delhi for the first time.

Kashi region BJP leader Ashok Pandey also attended the programme in Lamahi. He said serious efforts were being made by the government to promote Hindi.