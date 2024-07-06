Murder accused found dead; cops suspect suicide fearing arrest

The prime accused in the murder case of village head’s brother was found dead nearly 200 meters from his house in a Amethi village on Saturday afternoon. Police suspect that the deceased committed suicide by consuming poisonous substances fearing arrest in the murder case. The incident took place at Ramnathpur village under Amethi police station limits of the district, said police on Saturday. Monu Pasi was the prime accused in the murder of one Ajai Singh, brother of village head Vijay Singh (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Inspector in-charge of Amethi police station, Amar Singh informed that the deceased was identified as Monu Pasi, a resident of Ramnathpur village.

He said Monu Pasi was the prime accused in the murder of one Ajai Singh, brother of village head Vijay Singh.

Singh said, on June 28, Ajai was attacked with rods and canes by a group of people near Benipur village when he was returning to his home. Later, he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment following which his brother Vijay Singh lodged an FIR of murder under IPC section 302 against Monu Pasi and others.

He further added that the police were searching for Monu Pasi as he was the prime accused, however, he was found missing from his house for the past eight days.

On Saturday, some villagers informed that Monu Pasi was found lying dead, with froth coming out of his mouth, in a field nearly 200 meters from his house. A bottle of poisonous substance was found lying near the body, Singh said.

Another police official informed that the spot examination suggested that Monu Pasi had ended his life by consuming poisonous substances. He said so far, any exact reason could not be ascertained and it is suspected that he committed suicide fearing his arrest.

Further investigation in the matter is going on, he added.