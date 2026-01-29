Murder accused killed in Agra encounter; 2 others hurt in separate shootouts

AGRA A criminal, carrying a reward of ₹25,000 and wanted in a murder here on January 23, was killed in a police encounter in Agra on Thursday after he allegedly snatched a service pistol from a sub-inspector and opened fire while attempting to flee, said police. The encounter took place after the accused allegedly snatched a service pistol from a sub-inspector and opened fire while attempting to flee. (Pic for representation)

Arbaaz Khan opened fire on the police team but was injured in retaliatory fire by cops and later succumbed to injuries. The encounter took place when he was taken for recovery of weapon used in the January 23 incident.

Two other wanted criminals, Ashu Tiwari and Mohit Pandit, also carrying rewards of ₹25,000 each and linked to the same murder case, were injured in separate encounters in different parts of the city on Wednesday-Thursday intervening night, officials said.

All the police action took place with regard to the murder of another criminal Raj Chauhan on January 23. Chauhan was recently released from jail, but was shot dead and police teams were constituted to nab the attackers.

“A sensational murder took place on January 23 night, when Raj Chauhan was shot dead in the room of a guest house on Jalesar road in Agra. Five police teams were constituted and five of those involved were being identified. Arbaaz Khan appeared as the main accused and was arrested from Trans Yamuna area on Wednesday night,” informed deputy commissioner of police (city) Syed Ali Abbas.

“On Thursday, Khan was being taken to Tedi Bagia area of Agra for the recovery of weapon used in the January 23 crime. He snatched the service revolver of a sub-inspector and opened fire on the police team accompanying him. Two of the policemen were injured in firing by the accused,” stated the DCP.

Sub-inspector Rishi and constable Manoj Kumar sustained gunshot injuries, while bullets also struck the bulletproof jackets of Trans Yamuna SHO Harendra Kumar and Kotwali SHO Bhanu Pratap, a police statement issued in Lucknow said.

“The police team fired back in self defence and Khan was injured. He was taken to the SN Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors,” added the officer.

In two other encounters linked to the same case, police said a criminal identified as Ashu Tiwari was injured in a shootout in the Trans Yamuna area, while another wanted accused, Mohit Pandit, was shot and injured in an encounter in the Dauki police station area.

Raj Chauhan, active in Trans Yamuna area of Agra, was recently released on bail, following which his supporters took him home in a procession. The police registered an FIR with regard to such celebratory procession on Chauhan’s release. He was shot dead after a conflict another group of criminals in the area, said police.

The police identified five accused – Arbaaz Khan alias Mansoori, Ashu Tiwari, Mohit Pandit, Vishnu Pandit and Akash Prajapati. Of these, Arbaz Khan is dead now, Ashu Tiwari and Mohit Pandit are under treatment in police custody while Vishnu Pandit and Akash are absconding.