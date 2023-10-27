Muz’nagar BSA cancels notices issued to madrasas

MEERUT The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Muzaffarnagar ordered cancellation of notices issued to madrasas in the district in which they were warned of a fine of ₹10000 per day if they failed to submit their documents of registration/affiliation within three days of receiving the notices. A delegation of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind called on district magistrate of Muzaffarnagar Arvind Malappa on Wednesday and raised the issue of notices served to madrasas. (Pic for representation)

In his order issued on Thursday, BSA Shubham Shukla said that explanation had been called from block education officer of Purkaji block in the district. The order reads that all notices issued to madrasas by him were withdrawn because he was not a competent officer to issue the notices and such action against madrasas could be initiated only by the district minority welfare officer.

The district has 352 madrasas. Block education officer of Purkaji Jyoti Prakash Tiwari had issued notices to 13 madrasas on October 17 and directed them to submit documents showing their registration/affiliation within three days of receiving the notices. Thereafter, a fine of ₹10000 per day would be charged from them if they failed to furnish the papers.

A delegation of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind called on district magistrate of Muzaffarnagar Arvind Malappa on Wednesday and raised the issue of notices served to madrasas. Maulana Nazar, state vice president of Jamiat, said that the DM was told that notices were served under Bal Shiksha Adhikar Adhiniyam 2009 by the block education officer in spite of the fact that he was not a competent officer to issue notices.

He said that madrasas, Vedic schools and other religious schools were excluded from the Act as per an amendment in 2012.

