Myanmar fake job scam: Two arrested for cheating job-seekers

Two men who lured people with fake overseas job offers and forced them to engage in cybercrimes in Myanmar, were arrested here on Saturday, police said. Identified as Iqbal and Mohammad Ahmed Khan, the two were among the key accused who allegedly were part of a network of such fraudsters, police added. (For representation)

The issue came to light when one Sultan Salahuddin Rabbani, a resident of Madehganj here, and two others filed a complaint at Madehganj police station on March 13. They reported that the accused had taken money from them and several others in return for data entry jobs in Thailand and Bangkok. However, once they reached Bangkok, they were sent to Myanmar where they were held hostage and forced to commmit cyber frauds.

A police official said that acting on the complaint, police registered an FIR under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Javed Iqbal, Mohammad Ahmed Khan, and Zeeshan Khan. The investigation revealed that the accused collaborated with one Rafaq Rahi, who, along with his gang, arranged the trafficking of people from Bangkok to Myanmar.

The official said that further inquiries identified four more accomplices including Ashraf, Sameer, Nafees, and Chotu who played critical roles in the operation. On March 15, police arrested Iqbal (36), a resident of Jankipuram, and Ahmed Khan (35), a resident of Madehganj. They have been booked under multiple sections of the BNS and will be presented in court.

The official said that the police records showed that Javed Iqbal was already booked in fraud cases in Vibhuti Khand (2022) and Wazirganj (2021) police stations. Similarly, Ahmed Khan was also implicated in a 2021 fraud case in Wazirganj.