NAAC team suggests LU to invest more on research work
The peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) completed its three-day intensive evaluation of the Lucknow University (LU) on Saturday and recommended the varsity to focus more on research work.
The team pointed that it was good that teachers were able to get projects but at the same time the university should prod them to undertake more research work as it was one of the key parameters to measure varsity’s academic performance.
The team suggested the varsity to strengthen internet facilities on the campus for the benefit of teachers and students.
“The university has internet connections but the speed was an issue,” an LU official said.
The third day began with the NAAC team’s visit to the university’s Cooperative Society and Cooperative Lending Library.
While visiting the Cooperative Lending Library complex the NAAC team appreciated the university and recommended the construction of a reading room for students in the complex.
The team then visited Mahmudabad Hostel and inspected the common hall, students mess and the open air gym.
Hostel inmates apprised the team about the organic farming they were doing at the hostel.
At Golden Jubilee Girls’ Hostel, the NAAC team inspected the common hall area and interacted with students there. On Friday, inmates of this girls’ hostel had cooked special delicacies for the NAAC team.
The team proceeded to the administrative building where they prepared their report. The NAAC team also planted saplings in the university’s historical arts quadrangle as part of a plantation drive especially organised for them.
During the exit meeting, the chairperson of NAAC peer team handed over their report to LU vice chancellor prof Alok Kumar Rai. In the report, the team is said to have made their recommendations to the university.
Director of internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) prof Rajiv Manohar thanked everyone for their cooperation during the visit.
Adjust the candidate denied admission for ‘late’ payment of fees: HC to IIML
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIML) to create a supernumerary seat for a candidate who was denied admission to the prestigious institute due to late payment of fees, which according to the court, was not the fault of the candidate. The court said this cannot be the reason for rejecting the admission of a Scheduled Caste student, Vineet Pateer, in the post graduate programme of agri business management course that the deposit was made late.
Rainfall activity to pick up in Pune city till July 25
Rainfall intensity to increase in Pune city limits and surrounding ghat areas till July 25 and likely to subside after this period, according to the India Meteorological Department. On Saturday, Pashan, Lohegaon, Chinchwad, Lavale and Lohegaon reported no rains. Weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, head, Anupam Kashyapi, said weather systems are active over the Arabian sea. The weather department official said that rainfall activity over central Maharashtra and Marathwada will subdue after July 28.
Pak literary society to honour Moose Wala with Waris Shah International Award
A Pakistan-based organisation will honour slain Indian aka Sidhu Moose Wala, singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, with the Waris Shah International Award on Sunday. Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29, was a popular Punjabi singer on both sides of the border and also among the diaspora. Apart from Sufi poet Waris Shah, noted poet Dr Surjit Singh Patar and writer Harjinder Pal Jinder, both from the Indian side of Punjab, will also receive the award.
In sync with NEP-2020: Now, holistic progress cards for U.P. Board students
As per the provisions of the new National Education Policy-2020, U.P. Board has initiated steps to roll-out the “360 Degrees Holistic Progress Cards” for students enrolled in around 27,735 schools affiliated to the board across the state. The holistic report cards would be prepared under the new education structure keeping in view the required skills and socio-emotional developmental stages reflecting knowledge, skill competencies, attitude and values besides transformative competencies of the students, said board officials.
Activists demand removal of nets surrounding wetlands in Kharghar
Activists in Kharghar are looking forward to some concrete action from the City Industrial Development Corporation towards the removal of nets laid down by local fishermen at the Kharghar Sector 16 wetlands to prevent birds' entry into the area used for prawn farming. The vast wetland is observed by environmental activists to have become a hub for commercial fishing. A CIDCO senior official handling mangrove matters stated of getting the nets removed at the earliest.
