Narmada Apartments: 312 flats, penthouses alloted through lottery

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday allotted 312 residential units in the Narmada Apartment scheme through a lottery system, drawing lots among 743 applicants. The authority conducted the draw for 300 (3BHK + study flats) and 12 penthouses amid the presence of applicants and officials, an LDA release on Thursday read. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The draw took place at the Mars Auditorium Hall of Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. Applicants watched as officials conducted the draw, with several successful applicants celebrating after their names were announced.

CP Tripathi, additional secretary, LDA, said that to maintain transparency, officials allowed applicants themselves to pick the lottery slips during the draw. He added that the authority also streamed the entire lottery process live on YouTube so that other applicants could watch the proceedings remotely.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said that the apartment complex is located in Gomti Nagar Extension along the G-20 Road and will provide multiple modern amenities for residents. The project will offer dedicated parking facilities, uninterrupted power supply, lifts, a kids’ play area and a swimming pool.