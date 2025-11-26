Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
Nation with awakened youth power becomes a superpower: Yogi

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 26, 2025 04:18 am IST

Scouting is not limited to sports, exercises or uniforms; it is a way of life based on character and service; Jamboree presents a global integration of Indian culture with modern management: CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday called on the youth to build a united, better and a developed India, emphasising that only a nation with awakened youth power becomes a superpower.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing the diamond jubilee programme of the Bharat Scouts and Guides as part of the 19th National Jamboree. (Sourced)
“Scouting is not limited to sports, exercises or uniforms; it is a way of life based on character and service. Today, the idea of scouts and guides is spreading to more than 170 countries, which is a matter of happiness. This Jamboree also presents a global integration of Indian culture with modern management,” he said addressing the diamond jubilee programme of the Bharat Scouts and Guides as part of the 19th National Jamboree.

He noted that the jamboree is being hosted in Uttar Pradesh after nearly 61 years, reflecting the state’s strengthened commitment to youth development, discipline and leadership.

Citing the example of Adiguru Shankaracharya, Adityanath said Shankaracharya, a monk from Kerala, established the ‘Char Dhams’ in all four directions in the country and hoisted the eternal flag of India far and wide at the age of just 32.

He said success is achieved through unity, teamwork, and discipline. “When all our energies are directed in one direction and everyone trusts the leadership, real results are seen,” said Adityanath.

Meanwhile, Jayant Chaudhary, Union minister of state (independent charge), ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, inaugurated the Major Dhyanchand Adventure Village, the UP government said in a statement, according to a PTI report.

He said adventure sports are not only about thrills, but also a powerful medium to develop crucial qualities of decisiveness, teamwork, and leadership in youth.

This Jamboree of Scouts and Guides strengthens the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” and unites the youth from across the country on a single platform, he said.

