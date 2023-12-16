close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / National conference at NBRI concludes with discussions, prize distribution

National conference at NBRI concludes with discussions, prize distribution

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 16, 2023 07:16 PM IST

The conference was jointly organised by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI), Lucknow and National Environmental Science Academy (NESA)

On the concluding day of the three-day national conference on recent trends and challenges in green chemistry, pollution control and climate change [GPCC-2023] on Saturday, multiple oral and poster presentations on topics such as pollution and mitigation, climate change, green chemistry, and environmental biotechnology were awarded first and second prizes.

Concluding ceremony of national conference at NBRI underway in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Concluding ceremony of national conference at NBRI underway in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

The conference was jointly organised by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI), Lucknow and National Environmental Science Academy (NESA), informed Pankaj Kumar Srivastava, senior principal scientist & organizing secretary of the conference.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Over 80 oral presentations, 110 poster presentations and 13 keynote addresses were made by the eminent subject experts of the country with over 200 participants from 19 states representing more than 70 universities, he added.

“Topics such as the presence of microplastics in various ecosystems, metallic nanoparticles in agriculture, risk and health dangers of heavy metals pollution in vegetables, conservation approaches for our water ecosystem and many more were discussed,” he said.

“The reports and conclusions of the conference will be communicated to stakeholders for further necessary action plans,” Srivastava added.

Amrit Abhijat, principal secretary of the urban development department, government of Uttar Pradesh and chief guest of the function distributed various prizes to the winners and congratulated them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out