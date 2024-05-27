Nationwide surge in support for INDIA bloc, claims Khera

letters@htlive.com Pawan Khera (File)

VARANASI: Media chairman of the All-India Congress Committee, Pawan Khera, said that a wave of change was sweeping across the entire country. He said that the INDIA bloc garnered huge public support in every state he visited for campaigning before coming to Varanasi.

He urged the people to vote for Congress candidate Ajay Rai and defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference in Varanasi on Sunday, Khera alleged that in his frustration of defeat, the prime minister of the country was stooping to such a low level that it could not even be imagined. “The history of Congress has been illustrious in Varanasi. We grew up listening to the name of Pandit Kamlapati Tripathi and stories of his principles, but we have never heard of any prime minister of the country falling to such depths that a word like ‘mujra’ is used for the opposition,” he said.

Khera said that Modi initially promised to give jobs, reduce inflation, and to end atrocities against women to gain power, particularly from the people of Varanasi. However, he alleged that all the work was being outsourced to Gujaratis.

Khera further said that Rahul Gandhi undertook the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, covering over 11,000 kilometres. He traversed every corner of the nation, earning the trust of its citizens.

Khera also paid visits to Baba Kaal Bhairav and Baba Kashi Vishwanath.