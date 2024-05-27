 Nationwide surge in support for INDIA bloc, claims Khera - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nationwide surge in support for INDIA bloc, claims Khera

ByHT Correspondent
May 27, 2024 05:46 AM IST

Khera said that Modi initially promised to give jobs, reduce inflation, and to end atrocities against women to gain power, particularly from the people of Varanasi. However, he alleged that all the work was being outsourced to Gujaratis.

letters@htlive.com

Pawan Khera (File)
Pawan Khera (File)

VARANASI: Media chairman of the All-India Congress Committee, Pawan Khera, said that a wave of change was sweeping across the entire country. He said that the INDIA bloc garnered huge public support in every state he visited for campaigning before coming to Varanasi.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He urged the people to vote for Congress candidate Ajay Rai and defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference in Varanasi on Sunday, Khera alleged that in his frustration of defeat, the prime minister of the country was stooping to such a low level that it could not even be imagined. “The history of Congress has been illustrious in Varanasi. We grew up listening to the name of Pandit Kamlapati Tripathi and stories of his principles, but we have never heard of any prime minister of the country falling to such depths that a word like ‘mujra’ is used for the opposition,” he said.

Khera said that Modi initially promised to give jobs, reduce inflation, and to end atrocities against women to gain power, particularly from the people of Varanasi. However, he alleged that all the work was being outsourced to Gujaratis.

Khera further said that Rahul Gandhi undertook the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, covering over 11,000 kilometres. He traversed every corner of the nation, earning the trust of its citizens.

Khera also paid visits to Baba Kaal Bhairav and Baba Kashi Vishwanath.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Nationwide surge in support for INDIA bloc, claims Khera
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On