NCCOEEE demands withdrawal of FIRs against union leaders in Uttar Pradesh

The National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE) condemned the Uttar Pradesh government's move to privatise Dakshinanchal and Purvanchal power distribution companies and demanded the immediate withdrawal of FIRs and 'fabricated' charges against key leaders of the ongoing protest.

In a press note issued on Saturday, NCCOEEE said “Power employees and engineers have been resisting the privatisation bid for the past seven months. A massive Bijli Mahapanchayat held in Lucknow on June 22 saw participation from national unions including Samyukt Kisan Morcha, All India Railwaymen’s Federation and State Government Employees’ Federation, unnerving the state administration.”

The committee alleged that the state vigilance department had registered FIRs against three prominent union leaders, including Jitendra Singh Gurjar and Jai Prakash, as part of a “vindictive” campaign following their 2023 strike.

NCCOEEE has urged the government to initiate dialogue instead of repression and warned of intensified agitation if the charges are not withdrawn. It has called for nationwide lunch-hour protests on July 2 in solidarity with UP power employees.