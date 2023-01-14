NCC’s ‘Unity Flame Run’ flagged off from Lucknow

To celebrate the platinum jubilee of raising of NCC, a mega ‘Unity Flame Run’ has been organised by Directorate General NCC to cover all the states. The main run is being led by Col JS Badhwar, an ultra marathon runner and an NCC alumni covering all states except eastern subset.

The eastern subset is being covered in vehicles and was flagged off from Dibrugarh on January 2. After passing through Jorhat, Guwahati, Dhubri, Siliguri, Malda, Ranchi, Gaya and Varanasi, the flame reached Lucknow on January 12.

The flame was flagged off by Brigadier Rajendra Kumar, SM, VSM on January 13 for its onward journey to Agra where it will be merged with the main flame and further proceed to Delhi.

The cadets of 64 UP Bn put up an elegant and spirited cultural function in the cold and foggy morning to celebrate the event. Brigadier Rajendra Kumar expressed his happiness on the momentous occasion and reiterated the important role of NCC in shaping the character and channelising the energy of the youth for progress and integrity of the nation.