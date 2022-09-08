NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist

All India 34th rank holder in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 Eeshaan Agrawal loves to play badminton and cricket and his 99.99 percentile marks obtained are the result of an average six-hours-a-day self-study.

“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan’s father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone.

“I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. As NEET UG 2022 results were declared late on Wednesday night, Eeshaan, a topper in Bareilly division with 99.2% marks in class 12 exam, got calls from friends and relatives and this kept him and his phone busy and awake till 3 in the morning.

Eeshaan did not attend any coaching classes physically but obtained course material from distant learning programme. He attended all his school classes both online and offline regularly and never missed a lecture. His love for games too was his daily routine. He got a total 705 marks.

“Even three days before his NEET exam, my son played cricket. He says games keep him energised,” said Dr Agrawal. In Uttar Pradesh, 2,29,115 candidates had registered for the NEET-2022 exam of which 2,19,197 appeared in it and 1,17,316 cleared the exam. This number was more than previous year’s when 1,74,523 candidates had registered for the exam, 1,56,992 had appeared and 88,889 had qualified.