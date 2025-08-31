Negligence in grievance redressal won’t be tolerated, says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday told officials that negligence in resolving public complaints will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He emphasised that satisfaction and feedback from complainants will be the true benchmark of an officer’s performance. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Chairing a high-level review meeting via video conferencing with divisional commissioners, district magistrates, police chiefs, and senior officers, the chief minister assessed law and order, grievance redressal, festival preparations, flood relief, dengue prevention and health services.

“Every grievance received through the IGRS and CM Helpline must be addressed satisfactorily from the complainant’s perspective. Public interest is paramount and the government is fully accountable to the people. Satisfaction and feedback will be the true benchmark of an officer’s performance,” he said.

During the meeting, he released division-wise, district-wise, tehsil-wise, zone-wise, range-wise, and police station-wise rankings based on complaint disposal. He said disciplinary action would be taken against those submitting false or misleading reports.

Calling the safety of women and daughters a top priority, he directed that Anti-Romeo Squads be made more active across all districts. He announced that a new phase of Mission Shakti will be launched during Sharadiya Navratri. He directed police and administration to remain on high alert for Barawafat, Anant Chaturdashi, and Vishwakarma Puja.

Reviewing flood-hit districts, the CM ordered more effective relief operations under the guidance of public representatives. He directed municipal bodies to drain waterlogging quickly, intensify cleanliness drives, and take preventive steps against seasonal diseases. He also ordered continuous organisation of Jan Arogya Melas and ensured availability of snakebite medicines at all health centres.

Expressing concern over fake and substandard medicines, he ordered zero tolerance, constant vigilance and strict monitoring, making it clear that no such malpractice will be allowed in Uttar Pradesh. Stressing that no farmer should face fertilizer shortage in the Kharif season, he ordered close monitoring of the supply chain and strict action against hoarding or black marketing.

The chief minister also reviewed arrangements for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) scheduled on September 6 and 7, where 25.31 lakh candidates will appear at 1,479 centres across 48 districts. He directed that purity and transparency of the examination be ensured at all costs, with strict confidentiality of question papers, deployment of sector magistrates, live CCTV monitoring, improved city traffic management and special arrangements for candidates in view of the rains. He instructed officials to take strict action against rumour-mongers during the exam.