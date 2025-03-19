‘Neja mela’ controversy: BJP plans to regain hold over OBC, Dalits

The controversy over ‘Neja mela’ in Sambhal district has turned the focus on Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, the nephew of foreign invader Mahmud Ghaznavi, and medieval period warrior Maharaja Suheldev. In 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 UP assembly election, the BJP was able to make inroad into the BSP-SP vote bank by mobilising the support of Dalit communities. (For Representation)

In the successive Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024 as well as assembly elections of 2017 and 2022, the BJP has played the victory of Maharaja Suheldev over Syed Ghazi to mobilise the support of OBC and Dalit voters who consider Maharaja Suheldev their icon.

Both Suheldev and Syed Ghazi are again in limelight with the intensification of the tussle between the BJP-led NDA and SP-led INDIA bloc to rally the support of the OBC and Dalit communities in the run-up to the 2027 assembly election.

The Sambhal district administration has denied permission to the mela committee to organise Neja mela to ‘commemorate’ Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, the nephew of the Ghaznavid Empire ruler Mahmud Ghaznavi, who invaded India and raided the Somnath temple. Masud accompanied his uncle during the raid.

Masud was defeated and killed by Maharaja Suheldev--a 11th century king of Shravasti--in a battle in Bahraich located near India- Nepal border. A vivid description of his heroic fight against the invader is mentioned in Mirat-i-Masudi, a historical romance penned by Abdur Rahman Chishti during the regime of Mughal emperor Jahangir.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday condemned the state government alleging that BJP was indulging in politics of hate and trying to create communal tension by imposing a ban on the mela.

“The melas are symbol of harmony where the members of both the communities meet. The BJP government is adamant on destroying the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb that has been the core of the communal harmony,” Yadav said.

Reacting to SP chief’s statement, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief and U.P. minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said, “Instead of Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, the fair should be organised to highlight the contribution of Maharaja Suheldev who protected our culture and religion and killed Masud and annihilated his army. A foreign invader attacked the country to commit loot and enslave people. Maharaja Suheldev is also symbol of OBC pride.”

Another Uttar Pradesh minister Anil Rajbhar said, “Rather than Salar Masud Ghazi, the contribution of Maharaja Suheldev should be highlighted. The BJP government has launched several projects in Bahraich to pay tribute to the medieval king.”

In 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 UP assembly election, the BJP was able to make inroad into the BSP-SP vote bank by mobilising the support of Dalit communities particularly Pasis and backwards, including Maurya, Kushwaha, Rajbhar and Nishad communities.

To send a message to the OBC, Union home minister Amit Shah, who was then BJP national president, had unveiled a statue of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich. A train was named after the king and PM Narendra Modi had also released a stamp to commemorate Suheldev.

Both Pasi, who are Dalits, and Rajbhar communities, an OBC, claim the legacy of Rajbhar. Both are dominant caste in the Central and East UP and their vote is decisive in deciding the fate of the parties in the election.

After taking over the reins of the state in 2017, CM Yogi Adityanath announced launch of various projects in the name of Maharaja Suheldev, including a government medical college, beautification of Chittaura lake and construction of Surya Temple at Balaar in Bahraich that was razed by Salar Masud.

“The BJP government will also include the achievements of Suheldev in school syllabus so that students draw inspiration from them,” he said.

Political observer SK Srivastava said, “After below par performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election (in U.P.), the BJP is working to regain its hold over OBC and Dalit communities. Neja mela controversy has come handy for the saffron brigade to play the polarisation card- to break into the PDA formula of the Samajwadi Party. By invoking Maharaja Suheldev, the BJP aims to win the support the OBC and Dalits.”