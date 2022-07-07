NEP 2020 aims to give golden shape to nation’s edu system: Pradhan

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aimed at giving a golden shape to the future of country’s education system.

Pradhan was delivering the welcome speech in the inaugural session of three-day conference—Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam—of educationists on National Education Policy (NEP) in Varanasi.

“It is my honour and privilege to welcome you all to this grand conference in the historical city of Kashi. Therefore, I begin my speech by paying my humble salutations at the feet of Baba Kashi Vishwanath—the deity of this eternal city,” he said.

“It is the oldest living city, having been a world-renowned centre of knowledge and learning since ancient times. Varanasi is the best place for discussions on the future and higher education of the youth of our country because our ancient heritage, culture and knowledge are contained in every particle here,” the minister said.

“NEP 2020 is a philosophical document. I believe that after the Constitution, NEP 2020 is a document which has been shaped after deliberations, discussions, public participation and dialogues at various levels across the country. Like the Constitution, NEP 2020 will lift us out of decades of dilemma and doubt and instil a deep pride in being Indian in thought, spirit, intelligence and actions,” he added.

“Since the announcement of NEP, we have been getting the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at every step for its implementation and today we all have once again got the privilege of getting the PM’s blessings, affection and guidance,” Pradhan said while welcoming the PM to the conclave.

“Last month, under the leadership of the PM, the chief secretaries of the states had discussed ways to speed up the implementation of NEP across the country. As the next step in this direction, we have all gathered here for the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam,” he said.

“In these three days, I request all of you to have a deep deliberation that: Are we imparting the knowledge and skills to our students in the true sense as per the needs of our times? Is our curriculum in line with the aspirations of our youth? Or do we need a drastic change in our curriculum, curriculum and attitude towards higher education, skills and research?” he said.

“NEP 2020 provides us an opportunity to break the status quo and rigidity and move towards a transformative change in the life of our nation with a progressive mindset,” the minister added.

Pradhan said, “Our country has the world’s largest youth population in the age group of 15 to 25 that is a total of 25.15 crore. This demographic dividend will not be with us forever. We have 25 years or so in what we call the ‘Amrit Kaal’ to ensure that we fully harness the potential of youth energy and lead the world in knowledge and education.”

“Universities and institutions of higher education are not only for the betterment of the lives of students and teachers but for the welfare of all lives in a nation,” he added. “The roots of our nation’s knowledge and traditions are many centuries deep and NEP wants to give a golden shape to the future of the country’s education system by establishing a strong foundation on the basis of it,” Pradhan said.

“The 21st century is the century of knowledge. India is one of the oldest civilisations and as a knowledgeable society, emerging economies have the natural advantage of being a ‘captain’ in their path to a prosperous future,” he said. “The country wants to see the youth as job creators of the future rather than being satisfied as job seekers only,” Pradhan added.

“The country needs the youth who want a comprehensive change with positive thinking and who have the courage to change any situation. It is the responsibility of those present in this conclave to ensure that this flame of positive thinking and knowledge is continuously lit to illuminate India’s path for future,” he said. “So let us take a pledge to leave no stone unturned in the implementation of NEP and bring about a transformative change in the life of our country,” he concluded.