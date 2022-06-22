NER may impose fine on those who damaged railway property during Agnipath protest

LUCKNOW: The North Eastern Railways (NER) that remained the most affected during anti-Agnipath protest in Uttar Pradesh, may impose penalty on the rioters who set train coaches on fire and damaged railway property during demonstrations.

No damages were recorded under the jurisdiction of North Central Railways (NCR) and Northern Railways (NR)—the other two railway zones that cover the entire UP.

NER officials said that though they had surveyed the damages, they were yet to calculate the monetary losses. “NER remained the most affected zone during the recent protests in which trains and railway properties were targeted,” said Pankaj Kemar Singh, chief public relations officer (CPRO) NER.

As per a rough estimate, the physical losses incurred during the protest include setting a train coach in Ballia and a DEMU train in Chhapra on fire. One coach was also set afire in Chhapra Yard and one coach was damaged in Sidhaulia, informed the CPRO.

“We are yet to calculate the losses in terms of money. legal action would be initiative as per the provisions under the Railways Act,” he added.

What does Railways Act 1989 say?

As per Section 151 of the Act, if any person causes damage or destruction to any property of a railway by fire, or otherwise, he or she shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both. The Act further states that the Railways can go to the district court to recover the penalty amount.