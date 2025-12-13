NER plans heritage green makeover for Lko Junction centenary

As Lucknow Junction approaches its 100th anniversary on February 15, 2026, the Northeastern Railway (NER) Lucknow division is preparing a comprehensive redevelopment plan to revive the historic “Charbagh” garden concept on which the iconic station was originally designed during the British era. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Experts from the National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) and architects associated with major city projects will be consulted to give the iconic building a green facelift.

The proposed centenary makeover aims to restore the station’s lost green charm while addressing present-day challenges such as congestion and passenger stress. Railway officials said the initiative will focus on transforming the station premises into a calm, green and visually appealing space without disturbing its heritage character.

As part of the plan, vehicle parking will be shifted away from key entry and exit points to declutter the station frontage and allow smoother pedestrian movement. Open spaces will be created to improve passenger circulation, while extensive greenery will be introduced through hanging plant pockets and flower pouches installed along station walls, platforms and cabway entry-exit points.

Decorative elements will also form a major part of the revamp. Fountains and heritage-themed murals made of bronze and glass-reinforced concrete are proposed, showcasing Lucknow’s cultural and architectural legacy. Officials said these additions will enhance the aesthetic appeal of the station while reconnecting it with its original garden-based architectural vision.

Divisional railway manager Gaurav Agarwal said the project is designed to balance heritage with modern requirements. “This centenary makeover will reconnect the station with its original architectural vision while offering improved amenities and a more relaxed environment for passengers,” he said.

To ensure expert planning and execution, the NER plans to collaborate with the National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) for landscaping and greenery-related inputs. Architects associated with major city projects such as Janeshwar Mishra Park and Lohia Park are also expected to be involved to help revive Charbagh’s historic garden identity.

NER officials also said fencing along both sides of the Lucknow–Gorakhpur railway track will be completed by the end of the current financial year. The measure aims to prevent cattle run-over incidents and improve the safety and efficiency of train operations.