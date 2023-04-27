Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘Census Data Research Workstation’ to come up at GBPSSI soon

‘Census Data Research Workstation’ to come up at GBPSSI soon

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 27, 2023 12:00 AM IST

PRAYAGRAJ: A well-equipped ‘Census Data Research Workstation’ is going to be set up at the prestigious Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute (GBPSSI), Jhunsi, to make correct government data available for research purposes.

MoU signing ceremony under way at GBPSSI. (HT)
The centre is being set up to make accurate micro-level data of census available to teachers, scientists, researchers, students and other users and pave way for their in-depth evaluation and advancement of all related research work on socio-economic and demographic subjects, besides various developmental policies in educational institutions, universities and research institutions, as per officials.

For this, an agreement had been reached between the GBPSSI and the officials of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, GBPSSI officials confirmed.

To make this possible, Sheetal Verma, director, Census Work, Uttar Pradesh and Prof Badri Narayan, director, Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute, Jhunsi, jointly signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at GBPSSI on Tuesday, they added.

The Census director informed that this second workstation (the first one exists at the Central Library of Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi) was being set up in Uttar Pradesh under the guidance of Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India. From this workstation, the data users could easily get various micro level data related to census for their study and research, she explained.

Director of GBPSSI, Prof Badri Narayan said that that it was a proud moment for the Institution to be selected for establishing of workstation in Prayagraj, the heart of education and knowledge of Uttar Pradesh.

While highlighting that GBPSSI had always been in the forefront for social studies and research, he expressed confidence that the workstation being set up in the institution would also be successful in fulfilling its objectives.

“This workstation will benefit educational institutions, colleges and research institutions, researchers and students and other data users of the districts around Prayagraj as well as all over the state,” he added.

students uttar pradesh varanasi prayagraj education research census teachers memorandum of understanding study knowledge
