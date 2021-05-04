New daily infection count sees slight fall in UP, Lucknow, says govt data

The daily count of fresh Covid-19 infection cases recorded a slight fall both in Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow on Monday, according to official data.

The state’s daily fresh case count went below 30,000 after April 28 and the Lucknow figures were less than 3,100 after a gap of 24 days, going by official data.

The state reported 29,192 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its total case count to 13,42,413 while the death toll reached 13,447 with 288 more fatalities, the data showed.

According to the state health department, Lucknow reported the maximum 3,058 fresh cases, Kanpur 1,311, Varanasi 1,022, Prayagraj 858, Ghaziabad 598, Gautam Buddha Nagar 1,446, Moradabad 1,404, Saharanpur 1,222, Amroha 1,082 and Meerut 833.

“The tests and the number of recovered (patients) are rising. The daily new cases are falling. If we compare, on April 25 there were 1,86,346 tests, 35,614 new cases and 25,633 recovered patients in one day. Today, the figures say there have been 2,29,440 tests, 29,192 new cases and over 38,000 recovered patients,” said additional chief secretary (information) Navneet Sehgal at a press conference on Monday.

Lucknow reported the maximum 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, Prayagraj 25, Jhansi 21, Kanpur 17, Gautam Buddha Nagar 13, Varanasi 11, Meerut 10 and Ghaziabad 5, according to the data from the health department.

The state has tested 4,15,91,659 Covid-19 samples till now.

“Lucknow has till now reported 2,14,403 cases of which 1,76,136 have recovered. The recovery rate is 82.15%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The number of active cases under treatment in the state is 2,85,832 while in Lucknow it is 36,384.

“Of the total active cases, 2,33,290 are in home isolation and 8,673 admitted to private hospitals,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (medical health) at a press conference.

Till now, 10,43,134 patients have recovered in the state.