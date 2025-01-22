New dev regions, expressways, bridges get UP cabinet approval

Giving a major push to infrastructure development, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved two new development regions to be modelled on the State Capital Region (SCR). The cabinet also gave its nod to two new expressways and major bridges over the Ganga and the Yamuna. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Dy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak speaks to the media after a Cabinet meeting held at Triveni Complex on Wednesday (PTI)

The two regions to be developed on the pattern of SCR include Prayagraj-Chitrakoot Development Region and Varanasi-Vindhya Development Region.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh-2025. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak attended the meeting.

An official spokesman said approval has been given to several projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure and boosting economic development in districts such as Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Chandauli and Sonbhadra. Approval to two development regions is significant from the religious, cultural, and tourism point of view. The move is expected to generate new employment opportunities and drive growth.

“Special schemes will be formulated to transform this area into a hub for religious tourism, cultural heritage, and economic activities,” the spokesman said..

Adityanath announced the extension of the Ganga Expressway from Prayagraj to Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Ghazipur. This extended route will connect it to the Purvanchal Expressway, enhancing regional connectivity. A new link expressway will be developed to connect Varanasi, Chandauli, and Sonebhadra. Both projects will be collectively named the ‘Prayagraj-Vindhya-Kashi Expressway,’ symbolising integrated progress across the region.

As part of this vision, a new 320 km expressway will be built, linking Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra. Starting from the Ganga Expressway in Prayagraj and ending at NH 39 in Sonbhadra, it will provide direct connectivity between the Ganga and Vindhya Expressways, while enhancing links to neighboring states like Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Additionally, the proposal includes the construction of the 100 km Vindhya-Purvanchal Link Expressway, which will connect Chandauli on the Vindhya Expressway to Ghazipur, the final point of the Purvanchal Expressway.

NEW BRIDGES

Yogi Adityanath announced the approval of a proposal to construct a new six-lane bridge parallel to the Signature Bridge over the Yamuna River. Additionally, a four-lane bridge has been approved to connect Salori-Hetapatti-Jhunsi, enhancing connectivity between Prayagraj and Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Azamgarh, and Gorakhpur. The chief minister said these bridges will play a key role in realizing the vision of a Smart Prayagraj.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to link the Bundelkhand Expressway with the Ganga Expressway and the action plan for connectivity to the Rewa National Highway.

MUNICIPAL BONDS

The state cabinet approved a proposal for issuance of municipal bonds for Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, Varanasi Municipal Corporation and Agra Municipal Corporation and approval for providing funds for Credit Rating Enhancement from Infrastructure Development Fund.

UPGRADE FOR 62 ITIs

Approval was also given to a proposal for the upgradation of 62 Government Industrial Training Institutes of the state and the establishment of five Centers for Innovation, Invention, Incubation and Training with the cooperation of Tata Technologies.