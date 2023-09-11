New multi-specialty govt hospital now ready in U.P.’s Prayagraj

In line with state government’s efforts to augment medical and healthcare services in Uttar Pradesh, a new government 100-bed multi-specialty hospital is now ready in Prayagraj. A view of the new hospital at Bhagwatpur area of Prayagraj. (HT Photos)

Set up in Bhagwatpur area located around 20km from the city, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital will offer a range of services, including general medicine, ophthalmology, orthopedic, gynaecology, radiology and pathology etc, said district officials.

“The hospital was envisioned in run-up to Kumbh-2019. It functioned as a temporary facility during Covid-19 outbreak but is now ready to function as a full-fledged hospital,” they added.

State’s deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak inspected the hospital campus on Sunday and ordered officials to ensure its full functioning at the earliest. He also promised full support of the government in this regard.

Pathak said as the hospital is located in semi-rural area, it would prove to be a boon for rural residents, especially of villages located in its vicinity.

“We will ensure that all emergency services are offered by the hospital,” he added. He further said admissions of patients too would be started at the earliest.

“The hospital, even while partly functional, is attracting 100 patients in its OPD each day,” said chief medical officer (CMO), Prayagraj, Dr Ashu Pandey. He said the hospital would be formally inaugurated and made fully operational from October 2.

“Presently, we have 16 doctors posted here. They include nine specialists besides 15 para-medical staff. We also have in-house X-ray and pathology services at the hospital,” he added.

“The special feature of the hospital is that it has its own oxygen plant. Along with this, connection of oxygen pipe has been given to each bed to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen or problem in supplying it to needy patients here, in case of an emergency,” the CMO added.

Officials believe the new facility would partly take the burden off some of the key government hospitals of Prayagraj including SRN Hospital, Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital and Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital.

There has been an improvement in medical facilities in the district in recent years. The Yogi government has ensured construction of a super specialty wing along with a 200-bed super specialty block at SRN Hospital.

The state’s first state-run Cobas lab, costing ₹7.5 crore, has also been set up here besides a new trauma centre. The state government has also increased the number of wards and installed state-of-the-art testing machines at Colvin and Beli government hospitals of the city.