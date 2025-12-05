Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

New pension system to use family ID for automatic payments

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 05, 2025 03:06 am IST

Under this new process, senior citizens aged 60 or above will not need to apply. Their age and family details in the Family ID will decide their eligibility.

: The Social Welfare Department has improved the National Old Age Pension Scheme to make pension payments more transparent and simple. Under the new system, eligible senior citizens will be identified and verified automatically through the family ID “One Family, One Identity” system.

The department has been directed to obtain the beneficiaries’ consent through SMS, WhatsApp, or phone calls, ensuring timely approval and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) payments. (For representation only)
The department has been directed to obtain the beneficiaries’ consent through SMS, WhatsApp, or phone calls, ensuring timely approval and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) payments. (For representation only)

This will ensure that pensions are credited directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts without delay. Minister of state for social welfare (Independent Charge), Asim Arun, said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath aims to ensure a respectable pension for every eligible person.

Additional chief secretary of the social welfare department, L Venkateshwar Lu, has instructed all divisional commissioners and district magistrates to implement the family ID-based process with care, so that no eligible senior citizen in the state is left out.

Under this new process, senior citizens aged 60 or above will not need to apply. Their age and family details in the Family ID will decide their eligibility. Those who will turn 60 within the next 90 days will also be added to the list automatically. The department has been directed to obtain the beneficiaries’ consent through SMS, WhatsApp, or phone calls, ensuring timely approval and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) payments.

Special steps will be included in the system, such as life certificate checks, preparation of suspicious lists, prevention of wrong payments, and regular data review to avoid errors or misuse. Officials have also been told to quickly resolve cases involving deceased or ineligible beneficiaries.

The new pension system will first run on a pilot basis in Amethi, Kasganj, Gorakhpur, Lalitpur, and Basti. After successful results, it will be launched across the state. All districts must prepare detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) within 30 days. At present, about 67.50 lakh senior citizens are receiving pensions under this scheme.

News / Cities / Lucknow / New pension system to use family ID for automatic payments
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Social Welfare Department has revamped the National Old Age Pension Scheme for greater transparency and efficiency. Eligible senior citizens will be automatically verified via the "One Family, One Identity" system, ensuring direct bank transfers. Minister Asim Arun emphasized the aim for a dignified pension for all. The new system will pilot in select districts before statewide implementation, affecting 67.50 lakh beneficiaries.