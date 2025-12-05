New pension system to use family ID for automatic payments

: The Social Welfare Department has improved the National Old Age Pension Scheme to make pension payments more transparent and simple. Under the new system, eligible senior citizens will be identified and verified automatically through the family ID “One Family, One Identity” system. The department has been directed to obtain the beneficiaries’ consent through SMS, WhatsApp, or phone calls, ensuring timely approval and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) payments. (For representation only)

This will ensure that pensions are credited directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts without delay. Minister of state for social welfare (Independent Charge), Asim Arun, said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath aims to ensure a respectable pension for every eligible person.

Additional chief secretary of the social welfare department, L Venkateshwar Lu, has instructed all divisional commissioners and district magistrates to implement the family ID-based process with care, so that no eligible senior citizen in the state is left out.

Under this new process, senior citizens aged 60 or above will not need to apply. Their age and family details in the Family ID will decide their eligibility. Those who will turn 60 within the next 90 days will also be added to the list automatically. The department has been directed to obtain the beneficiaries’ consent through SMS, WhatsApp, or phone calls, ensuring timely approval and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) payments.

Special steps will be included in the system, such as life certificate checks, preparation of suspicious lists, prevention of wrong payments, and regular data review to avoid errors or misuse. Officials have also been told to quickly resolve cases involving deceased or ineligible beneficiaries.

The new pension system will first run on a pilot basis in Amethi, Kasganj, Gorakhpur, Lalitpur, and Basti. After successful results, it will be launched across the state. All districts must prepare detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) within 30 days. At present, about 67.50 lakh senior citizens are receiving pensions under this scheme.