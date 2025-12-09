New proposal aims to strengthen Kaushambi’s Buddhist circuit

Kaushambi has submitted a new tourism proposal to the ministry of tourism for the current financial year, seeking upgraded infrastructure at key Buddhist heritage points to enhance pilgrim and tourist facilities, officials said. Plan includes improved facilities, theme park expansion and strengthened visitor services. (Sourced)

The proposal submitted by the district magistrate includes upgraded amenities at the Cambodian Monastery and a dedicated parking zone near the Sri Lankan Buddha Vihara to support the increasing foot traffic of domestic and foreign visitors.

District tourism officer Kirtiman Srivastava said Kosam Inam village is being shaped into a major Buddhist pilgrimage stop. As part of its inclusion in the Buddhist Circuit, a Buddha theme park is coming up on 11 hectares for ₹22.93 crore, featuring an open-air theatre, a museum on the life of Lord Buddha, murals, a thematic entrance gate, a cafeteria and a guest house. A common facility centre worth ₹22.64 crore and another theme gate costing ₹23.94 crore are also under construction.

In the latest proposal, the district has recommended the integrated development of Kubri Ghat at Kada Dham in Sirathu. Plans include boulder pitching near Sandipan Ghat, passenger shelters, CCTV installation and a control room. A Modern Tourist Facilitation Centre has been proposed for Manjhanpur as part of efforts to strengthen Kaushambi’s historical and religious tourism appeal, officials added.

Notably, Kaushambi is among Uttar Pradesh’s important Buddhist pilgrimage centres. Gautam Buddha is believed to have spent his sixth varshavaas here, drawing followers and leaving behind a trail of ancient viharas, stupas and monastic sites. The district continues to attract visitors from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Japan and other Buddhist-majority nations.

Once a thriving urban centre on the Ganga plains, Kaushambi served as the capital of the Vatsa Kingdom, one of the sixteen mahajanapadas. Its location along the Yamuna helped it emerge as a major trading hub.