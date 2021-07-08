New Union ministers of state from Uttar Pradesh welcome their new assignment

The new faces from Uttar Pradesh who were inducted into the Modi government at the Centre on Wednesday said their new position meant more responsibility, adding that they would work to popularise the Prime Minister’s initiatives.

“This is additional responsibility. It now means more work, more people-connect,” said BJP’s Mohanlalganj MP Kaushal Kishore while reacting to his inclusion in the Modi government.

At Kishore’s residence, his wife Jaya Devi, a lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh, along with other family members and neighbours, celebrated his inclusion in the Modi government.

Agra MP SP Singh Baghel, who has also been inducted into the government, said that they would popularise various schemes and initiatives of the Prime Minister.

Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Anupriya Patel said the BJP-Apna Dal alliance had been liked by the people as it had yielded the results thrice.

“We would continue the alliance as it has the people’s backing,” she said.

BJP MP Ajay Mishra ‘Taini’ said, “The Prime Minister is a performance-oriented person. He himself works hard and expects the same from others. We engage in the politics of development.”

Yogi, other party leaders congratulate new faces from U.P.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, other ministers and BJP functionaries in Uttar Pradesh welcomed the increasing representation of the state in the second Modi government’s first reshuffle on Wednesday.

All the new faces in Modi ministry from U.P. have been made ministers of state.

In his individual congratulatory tweets to all the new ministers, Yogi wished them best of luck in their new roles. He also praised those leaders who were associated with social causes.

For instance, he congratulated Kaushal Kishore, the MP from Mohanlalganj who has at times been critical of the government’s handling of Covid, by praising the social efforts he was engaged in.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev also congratulated the new ministers from UP.

“The increasing representation of U.P. is good news. I wish the new ministers all the best. We would take the policies of Modi and Yogi governments to the people and, together, we would ensure the BJP wins the 2022 UP polls,” the U.P. BJP chief said.

Former ally Rajbhar hits out at BJP

While the BJP focused on placating various castes in ministry expansion, BJP’s former ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar described the reshuffle as a “farce”. Rajbhar is a former UP minister.

“Caste groups like Banjara, Rajbhar, Biyar, Arkvanshi, Aarak, Prajapati, Pal, Bind, Nishad, Kashyap, Kewat, Nai, Gond, Lonia and Vishwakarma feel cheated. In the 2022 UP polls, all these neglected caste groups would teach this government a befitting lesson,” Rajbhar tweeted.