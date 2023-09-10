New-born rescued after being buried alive in Knp Dehat

Kanpur An 8 to 9-hour-old infant, buried alive after being born, was miraculously saved by a couple passing through a field in Moosa Nagar in Kanpur Dehat, at around 4.30 PM on Saturday. Dr Vikas Kumar of Moosa Nagar primary health centre said the baby was safe and had been put under special care. (Pic for representation)

The couple noticed suspicious movement in the soil and on closer inspection, found that a new-born baby had been buried in the ground. However, it was alive. The infant was covered in mud and showed signs of distress. It also had blood on its body and visible wounds.

Local authorities were immediately alerted and the rescued baby rushed to a nearby medical facility for urgent treatment.

Dr Vikas Kumar of Moosa Nagar primary health centre said the baby was safe and had been put under special care.

“We have informed the police and the probation officer,” said Dr Kumar.

The incident had sent shockwaves through the local community and an investigation was underway to determine who was responsible for this horrifying act, said SP, Kanpur Dehat BBTGS Murthy.

A video has also emerged in which some people with the couple are seen scared on noticing the movement in the soil. Then they hear the cries of the baby and a man is seen clearing the mud and taking out the baby. Some people rush and bring milk and a yellow cloth which is wrapped around the baby before it is taken away.

Dr Kumar said the baby was healthy and safe. “Initially, the baby had difficulty in breathing. Apparently dust particles went inside his nostrils. Now the baby is doing fine,” he said, adding it was born on Saturday morning.

According to officials, the couple Rajesh Kumar and Neelam (who found the baby buried) are taking care of him. “I have three daughters, now I have a son too. We will formally apply for adoption,” said a beaming Rajesh.

Murthy, on the other hand, said the Moosa Nagar police had been asked to identity the people behind burying the child. “An investigation is underway and the doctors and ultrasound centres are being approached,” he said.

