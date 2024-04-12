Next hearing on plea seeking survey of closed Gyanvapi cellars on April 19

A court in Varanasi on Friday fixed April 19 as the next date of hearing in a plea seeking an order to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for conducting survey of the closed cellars in the Gyanvapi mosque complex by using ground penetrating radar (GPR) and other modern techniques. The plea was filed in February. (For Representation)

Rakhi Singh, the main plaintiff in the ‘Rakhi Singh and Others Vs State of UP and others’ suit, filed the plea her counsel Saurabh Tiwari, Manbahadur Singh and advocate Anupam Dwivedi in the court of Varanasi district judge on February 5.

Advocate Saurabh Tiwari said the court of additional district judge Anil Kumar V, in-charge district judge, fixed April 19 as the next date of hearing.