NFHS: Anaemia cases down in UP, can be brought down further, say doctors

Anaemia cases among women of all age groups, including pregnant women, have gone down in Uttar Pradesh (UP) while it has increased slightly among children between 6 months and 5-years of age, according to fifth-round of national family health survey (NFHS) even as doctors say the condition can easily be eliminated almost completely with proper diet and medication.

“There has been considerable fall in number of anaemic women but there is no reason why children and women remain anaemic as avoiding the condition is simple,” said Dr Rama Srivastava, former president of Indian Medical Association, Lucknow.

The data showed that 66.4% children between six and 59 months were anaemic against 63.2% in NFHS-4 conducted in 2015-16. In all 45.9% pregnant women between 15 and 49 years of age were found anaemic against 51.0% in NFHS-4 and among all women between the same age group 50.4% were found anaemic against 52.4% in NFHS-4.

Doctors said eliminating anaemia just needs balanced diet.

“Women just need to ensure their daily diet includes certain food that saves them from anaemia. The lack of folic acid and iron are both responsible for anaemia. Jaggery among other food, found in every house is an excellent source of both these minerals, the regular consumption of which can help prevent anaemia,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital.

In all 21.5% men between 15 and 49 years of age were also found anaemic against 23.7% in NFHS-4.

“About 80% anaemia is nutritional hence with proper diet the percentage of anaemia can be brought down to 4 or 5 %,” said Dr PK Gupta, a microbiologist and health activist.

“Anybody who has lost blood during surgery or due to chronic ailment related to kidney or any other organ may suffer from anaemia but others can avoid it if they take proper diet. Those unable to get rid of anaemia can also make use of medicines that are provided free-of-cost at government hospitals,” said Dr Srivastava.