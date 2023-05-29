U.P.: NIA court rejects bail applications of two terror accused

The special judge NIA/ATS court here on Monday rejected bail applications of two terror accused Minaz Ahmad and Masiruddin who were arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from their residences here in July 2021. According to cops, both were in contact with Umar Halmandi, a listed AI-Qaeda operative based in Afghanistan. (For Representation)

Cops had recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in the form of pressure cooker bomb and a 9mm country-made pistol from Minaz Ahmad’s house. Dinesh Kumar Mishra, additional sessions judge who is also special judge of the NIA/ ATS court, rejected the bail applications.

Minaz was arrested from his residence in Dubagga while Masiruddin was arrested from his house in Madiaon. Initially, Minaz was arrested and thereafter Masiruddin when the former revealed his name during interrogation.

According to cops, both were in contact with Umar Halmandi, a listed AI-Qaeda operative based in Afghanistan. On Umar’s directives, they were planning blasts in the state. After orders of the Union home ministry, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe from UP ATS on July 28, 2021.