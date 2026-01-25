Night temp in UP set to rise by 3-5°C with rainfall on Jan 27-28

Uttar Pradesh is set for a brief warm-up as night temperatures are expected to rise by 3 to 5°C on January 27–28, accompanied by widespread rainfall, the meteorological department said on Sunday. Representational image (Sourced)

The state had witnessed a sharp drop in temperatures over the past 24-48 hours due to cold, dry winds from snow-covered mountains following the fading of the previous western disturbance. Dense fog is likely in some plains districts on the mornings of January 26 and 27 but will clear as the day progresses.

In Lucknow, daytime and night temperatures fell to 22.7°C and 11°C on Sunday from 25.1°C and 15.4°C the previous day.

Fatehgarh (Farrukhabad) and Basti recorded the warmest day in the state at 26°C.

The city’s forecast predicts shallow to moderate morning fog with clear skies during the day, with maximum and minimum temperatures around 22°C and 9°C. Isolated dense fog is also likely over the Terai region.

Under an approaching strong western disturbance, widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds is expected across the state on January 27–28. Minimum temperatures are likely to rise sharply during this period before dropping again by 2 to 4°C from the morning of January 29, said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Lucknow meteorological office.