NIRF rankings: A mixed bag for Lucknow institutions

It has been a mixed bag for Lucknow educational institutions in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2022 released by the ministry of education on Friday.

While Lucknow’s only central university, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), made its presence felt, institutions like KGMU, SGPGIMS, and RMLNLU slipped a little from the position they held last year.

For instance, King George’s Medical University (KGMU), the only institution in Lucknow that figured in the top 100 institutions in overall category slipped to 75th rank. Last year, it had grabbed the 60th rank. Even in the universities category, KGMU slipped to 50th spot from last year’s 39th. In the medical category too, KGMU slipped from last year’s 9th rank to 11th rank this year.

BBAU Lucknow made a big stride

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow has made a big stride by notching 78th rank in the overall category. The university was nowhere in the list. Even in the universities category, it is placed at 55th rank this year as compared to last year’s 65th rank.

RMLNLU slipped to 17th rank

In the category of law institutions, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Lucknow slipped to 17th rank from last year’s 15th. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru and National Law University, Delhi were among the top two law institutions in the country. RMLNLU vice-chancellor, SK Bhatnagar said, “The university is determined to put more efforts on the research, publication and placement fronts this year. We are also in the process of developing an incubation club to boost new startups in the legal field.”

SGPGIMS slipped to 7th spot in medical category

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow has slipped to seventh spot from last year’s fifth rank in medical category.

IIM Lucknow moved up to 6th rank

In the management category, the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow moved to sixth rank. Last year it held seventh rank and had slipped below IIM Indore. IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta were among the top three management institutions in the country.

UP govt Institutions did not fare well

Uttar Pradesh has 172 government colleges, 331 aided colleges, 7,372 self-financed colleges, 19 state universities, 1 deemed university, 1 open university, and 30 private universities. But only one – that too a medical university (KGMU) could make a cut in overall category by getting 75th rank.

Not a single degree college or engineering college from Uttar Pradesh made it to the top 100 Indian colleges’ list of NIRF rankings released on Friday.

Only a few central institutions in Uttar Pradesh and a couple of private universities made it to the overall list.

The rankings for all colleges and universities across the country given by the ministry were based on teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception.