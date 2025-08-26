Nishad fires salvo, says BJP free to end alliance

Days after holding its foundation day in Delhi with NDA allies minus the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and demanding reservation for 17 sub-castes of the Nishad community under the SC category, Uttar Pradesh fisheries minister and Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad on Tuesday said that if the BJP feels it is not benefitting from the alliance, it is free to walk out. Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad. (File)

Addressing a press conference at the Annexe Bhawan Auditorium in Gorakhpur, Nishad also said no one should live under the illusion that the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh was achieved without allies.

“That victory came through the collective strength of all allies. Ashish Patel connects his community, Rajbhar ji connects the Rajbhar community, RLD connects the Jat community, and the Nishad Party connects the fisherman community. Everyone must remember the victory of 2018. In 2022, when RLD and Rajbhar ji went with the SP, their tally rose from 45 to 125,” he said.

The Nishad Party chief warned the BJP to be wary of “imported leaders” from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). He said that he had set an example by removing his own son from a post and asked other parties to follow suit.

He added, “For the Rajbhar community, the BJP has influential imported leaders. For the RLD, there are tall Jat leaders from Mathura. But what about us? In Gorakhpur, there are constant efforts to pull us down. In Ashish Patel ji’s case, the truth has already come out. My question is, why does the BJP leadership not speak directly? Why do they make small-time leaders issue such statements?”

On a question regarding respect for smaller allies, he remarked, “We -- Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Apna Dal, Nishad Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal -- are the allies of BJP. If the BJP believes that we are guiding our society in the right direction, the alliance should continue. But if there is no trust, they can end it.”

On the reservation demand, Nishad said, “If there is truly a spirit of struggle for the Nishad community, imported leaders and BJP’s Nishad leaders should organise a gherao of the assembly on this issue. I am ready to walk with and behind them. If they don’t do it, it will be assumed that a conspiracy is being plotted against the community.”

He further said that the responsibility of granting reservation to the Nishad community lies squarely with the BJP, as it is in power both at the centre and in Uttar Pradesh.