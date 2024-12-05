No banking transaction charges on Nivesh Mitra portal: Invest UP CEO

Now, there will be no banking transaction charges on the Nivesh Mitra portal of the state government for investors, applicants and citizens. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

All banks have agreed to provide users with a wider range of secure and seamless payment options free-of-cost, including UPI, internet banking, debit, and credit cards for availing online services on the Nivesh Mitra portal, said Abhishek Prakash, CEO, Invest UP.

Presiding over a meeting of bank officials on Thursday, the Invest UP CEO said: “Banks will charge nothing, making all transactions free of cost for investors and applicants.”

At present, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, and HDFC Bank are already empanelled as payment gateways, offering secure payment options including debit cards, UPI, internet banking, and credit cards.

Now, a total of 11 banks will provide this service, including Bank of Baroda, Union Bank, and State Bank. Additionally, Axis, AU Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, and Indian Bank.

The Nivesh Mitra portal has played a major role in boosting investments across the state.

In 2024, till Nov 30, over 2.6 lakh transactions have been processed through the portal.

The Nivesh Mitra portal is a user-friendly, single-window platform designed to help entrepreneurs and investors in Uttar Pradesh easily obtain online clearances and NOCs from various departments, minimising the need for physical visits.

Entrepreneurs setting up small, medium, and large-scale industries must submit applications through this system, with online payment options available for processing fees.

The platform allows real-time tracking of application statuses within predefined time limits, ensuring systematic and timely clearances.

The Nivesh Mitra also provides access to relevant government orders, department process flows, and user manuals, making it a comprehensive state-wide solution for businesses.