Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of the Uttar Pradesh Police Housing Corporation and stressed that improved residential and working facilities are crucial to enhancing the efficiency and morale of police personnel. No compromise on quality, timely execution in Police Housing Projects: UP CM

He directed that construction works related to police lines, police stations, barracks, fire stations and other infrastructure projects be completed with quality and within the stipulated timeline, according to an official statement.

"Strong infrastructure is necessary for modern policing and there should be no compromise with technical standards in construction works," he said.

During the meeting, it was informed that the Police Housing Corporation is currently working in all 75 districts of the state and a total of 233 construction works are being carried out through its 6 construction units.

Out of these, 221 works are progressing within the prescribed timeline.

It was also informed in the meeting that from the year 2023 to May 20, 2026, a total of 1586 construction works have been completed at a cost of approximately ₹1,104 crore.

These include multi-storey barracks, transit hostels, police station buildings, fire stations, police outposts, GRP barracks, ATS field units and projects related to Mahakumbh-2025. Facilities such as women's washrooms have also been developed in police stations, according to the statement.

It was also informed in the meeting that the corporation is continuously maintaining a profit-making position. In the financial year 2025-26, it has earned a profit of ₹11.14 crore so far.

It was also stated that arrangements such as third party inspection, material testing and mobile app-based real-time monitoring have been implemented to ensure the quality of construction works.

The chief minister added, "Regular monitoring should be carried out to ensure timely completion and quality of construction works. Technical experts should be consulted whenever required and additional manpower should also be deployed."

He directed that all projects should undergo third party audits from reputed institutions from time to time.

Adityanath further directed that all projects should be reviewed regularly and modern, secure and useful infrastructure should be developed in accordance with the needs of the police force.

The chief minister also directed that vacant posts be filled on the basis of merit, according to the statement.

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