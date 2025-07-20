No documents needed to address user complaints: UPPCL

In a major pro-consumer move, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has directed its staff not to demand “unnecessary documents” from electricity consumers for resolving routine service-related issues. (For representation)

Acting on the instructions of UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goel, the corporation has decided that no document shall be required from consumers for addressing complaints or service requests — except in cases of name transfer (Change of Title).

The decision was taken during a departmental review meeting here on Saturday. It was clarified that for services such as bill corrections, meter replacement, or change in supply category, complaints will now be resolved using existing departmental records alone. This aims to eliminate delays and the harassment consumers often face due to demands for old or irrelevant paperwork.

Goel questioned officials during the meeting on why documents were repeatedly sought from consumers when it was the department’s responsibility to maintain all records related to a connection. Participating in the discussion via video conferencing, chief engineers, directors, and managing directors unanimously agreed that there was no need to burden consumers with paperwork except for Change of Title cases.

The chairman noted that consumers frequently complain about being harassed in electricity offices, where staff insisted on old connection-related documents — often unavailable — leading to unnecessary visits and hardship.

Meanwhile, a UPPCL spokesman said that the ongoing bill revision camps in the state will be held on July 21 and 22 too.