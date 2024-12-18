No effort to build Dhannipur mosque in Ayodhya, reclaim given land: BJP leader writes to UP CM

A BJP leader from Ayodhya has urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to reclaim the land allotted to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for constructing a mosque in Dhannipur, alleging that no significant effort has been made by the Muslim community to initiate the construction. The Sunni Central Waqf Board had established the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) to build the mosque on the land allocated in Dhannipur. (Sourced)

Dr Rajneesh Singh, BJP spokesperson, in a letter to the chief minister, alleged that the Muslim community has made no substantial effort to build the mosque since the Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict. “The intention was never to construct a mosque but to sustain discord under its pretext,” Singh asserted.

“The Muslim community merely wishes to preserve Babar’s legacy through this mosque and aims to manipulate Hindu sentiments in the name of Babri Masjid,” he claimed.

In November 2019, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of constructing a Ram Temple in Ayodhya at the site of the 16th-century Babri Masjid. As part of the verdict, the court directed the government to allocate a five-acre plot in Ayodhya for a mosque. The Sunni Central Waqf Board later established the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) to build the mosque on the land allocated in Dhannipur.

Singh alleged that the land is being misused and not utilised for mosque construction. “The site is being used for purposes other than building the mosque. Under your leadership, the intention to perpetuate disturbance has not succeeded,” he wrote to the CM.

Asserting that “A mosque is not necessary for offering prayers anyway,” the BJP leader urged the CM to direct the Ayodhya mosque trust to comply with the Supreme Court’s order or return the land to the government to prevent its misuse. When contacted, Athar Husain, secretary of the trust, declined to comment on the issue.