The chief minister said UP so far had administered 7.75 crore doses and the number of people who got both their shots swelled to 1.27 crore (File Photo)
No fresh Covid cases in 64 UP districts: CM

Across the state, 12 fresh Covid cases surfaced and 31 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 06:47 PM IST

LUCKNOW As many as 28 districts in UP had no active Covid cases and no fresh infection cases surfaced in 64 districts while 11 districts reported fresh cases in single-digit, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Covid-19 review meeting on Monday.

Across the state, 12 fresh Covid cases surfaced and 31 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours.

“The state has only 227 active Covid cases. In the last 24 hours, the daily positivity rate was 0.01% and the overall recovery rate in the state is 98.7%,” he said, adding that there was a need to be cautious and alert as a little laxity could prove dangerous.

Regarding vaccination against Covid-19, the chief minister said UP so far had administered 7.75 crore doses and the number of people who got both their shots swelled to 1.27 crore.

