Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply and smooth distribution of cooking gas across the state and asked people not to pay heed to rumours about any shortage. No fuel shortage in UP, avoid rumours about LPG scarcity: CM Adityanath

Chairing a high-level meeting with senior officials and representatives of oil companies, the chief minister reviewed the current demand and supply situation of LPG in the state and stressed that no artificial shortage should be allowed.

He said consumers who have booked LPG cylinders should receive timely delivery in accordance with the rules and should also be informed about the likely date of their next refill.

"The situation is not as serious as being rumoured," Adityanath said, and asked oil companies to regularly inform the public about the actual status of LPG supply and distribution in coordination with the administration.

He added that the Central government was also making necessary efforts to keep the supply and distribution system normal.

The chief minister also warned that if any distributor agency or individual was found involved in black marketing or hoarding, an FIR would be registered immediately, and strict action would be taken against them.

He also directed officials to deploy police personnel at LPG distributor centres, if required, to ensure order and facilitate smooth distribution.

Officials informed the meeting that the supply of petrol and diesel in the state was completely normal and there was no shortage in their distribution.

Considering the present situation, the state has been allocated 80 lakh litres of kerosene as an alternative fuel.

Adityanath also asked officials to establish communication with hostels, hospitals, dharamshalas, hotels and various commercial establishments and encourage them to use alternative fuels if needed.

He further directed the Food and Civil Supplies Department to set up a control room and ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the situation in every district.

