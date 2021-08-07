No live shows, so time to focus on independent music: Nitin Gupta

Singer Nitin Gupta, the voice behind soulful song Roye Jande Naina from Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana, says that with no live shows happening due to Covid-19 concerns, he is focused on making a strong song list.

“Live shows which are very critical for singers are not happening at the moment. I have bookings for next year but it’s a very tough phase at present. This is the time that we can make maximum independent songs and release them so that we have a good playlist of original songs ready when the live shows restart. Probably, this way we can creatively utilise our time,” says the singer.

The singer-composer has come up with a new song. “My latest song Ishq Nibhava is sad-romantic number which tells how people struggle in the distance relationship featuring Shakti Arora and Divya Agarwal. It’s a duet with singer Rupali Jagga (hails from Saharanpur). The lyrics have been done by my younger brother Nitish ‘Mannu’ and we both have co-composed it,” he says.

‘Gupta, 30, was born and brought up in Dehradun, but has been in Mumbai for a decade.

“I did my engineering and then did LLB. So, after studies I joined the corporate world which helped me sustain in Mumbai and shows kept me creatively involved with music. Till date, I have done over 500 live shows,” he says.

His first single was followed by SMZA, the film that was extensively shot in Lucknow and featured actor Rajkummar Rao. “My second song was Parindey for film P Se Pyaar, F se Faraar that featured Jimmy Sheirgill. It was followed by single Mera Baalam that featured Rohan Mehra and now this song. My forthcoming song is in collaboration with Punjabi singer Deep Money,” he says.

The singer feels that the two brothers into music is a win-win situation for both of them. “We both are into music and best part is I am into singing and he is a writer. We both compose and together we make a great team. We stay together, work as a unit and benefit each other,” he adds.