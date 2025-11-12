No more confusion in stamp duty: Unified circle rate system rolled out to end property valuation hassles in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out a unified circle rate list to make property valuation and stamp duty calculation simpler and more transparent across the state. The revised format divides areas into 15 sub-classes under three categories, urban, semi-urban, and rural, ensuring uniformity across districts. (Sourced)

Implemented by the stamps and registration department, the new system replaces the earlier district-specific formats with a single, standardised structure aimed at helping citizens assess property values on their own.

Minister of state (Independent Charge) for stamps and registration, Ravindra Jaiswal, described the move as a major reform to improve, simplify, and standardise the valuation process. “Now, citizens will be able to assess the value of their property and calculate stamp duty on their own without any technical assistance,” he told reporters in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The revised format divides areas into 15 sub-classes under three categories, urban, semi-urban, and rural, ensuring uniformity across districts. It introduces separate classifications for agricultural, non-agricultural, and commercial plots, with clear rules for properties adjoining or located away from main roads, aimed at reducing disputes and litigation.

The system also specifies valuation rates for a range of properties, including farmhouses, semi-commercial units, residential-cum-commercial buildings, single commercial establishments, hotels, hospitals, petrol pumps, cinema halls, and coaching centres. Depreciation on construction age has also been streamlined between 20% and 50%.

For the first time, a uniform standard for tree valuation has been introduced based on tree age. Additionally, where agricultural and non-agricultural lands exist under one plot number, a scientific and rational method of valuation will be applied to ensure fair assessment and prevent stamp-related conflicts.

Calling the unified rate list a “major step towards transparency and uniformity,” Jaiswal said the reform would make property registration more citizen-friendly and efficient.