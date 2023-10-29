News / Cities / Lucknow News / No plan to implement dress code for devotees: KV Temple

No plan to implement dress code for devotees: KV Temple

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Oct 29, 2023 07:14 AM IST

It added that the statement made by the chairman after a press briefing on Friday were only his personal views.

The Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Temple administration has clarified that it had no plans to implement any dress code for devotees visiting the temple in Varanasi.

As of now, there was no restriction on what dresses devotees should wear to the temple, it said in a statement after Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust chairman Nagendra Pandey told a news agency that the trust would deliberate on a proposal for a dress code for pilgrims at its next meeting.

“No decision has been taken by the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust regarding the implementation of a dress code for devotees. The Trust had only decided to provide two sets of dresses for archakas. The decision is being implemented to increase the temple’s glory,” the temple administration said.

Pandey was quoted as saying by PTI: “There has been a demand from local people, devotees and also from members of the media that there should be a dress code in the Kashi Vishwanath temple and this issue will come up for discussion during the meeting of the Nyas likely to be held in November.” (With agency inputs

