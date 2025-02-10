No precedent for what UP Police is managing today: DGP

In light of criticisms from several quarters over huge traffic snarls on routes leading to and from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh director general of police Prashant Kumar defended police personnel deployed on Mahakumbh duties. (File)

“The Mahakumbh is witnessing the largest congregation of humanity in history. With over 40 crore pilgrims having already taken a sacred dip at the Sangam and millions arriving each day, managing the unprecedented movement of people and vehicles is a challenge that no city, no administration, and no police force in the world has ever encountered before. The sheer scale of this spiritual gathering has pushed the infrastructure of Prayagraj beyond its maximum capacity, making delays in traffic movement inevitable—not due to mismanagement, but due to the sheer volume of devotees,” the DGP said in a statement issued on Monday.

Despite these challenges, UP Police personnel—from constables on the ground to senior officers—are working tirelessly, ensuring smooth traffic flow, assisting pilgrims, and maintaining law and order with exceptional patience and skill, he maintained.

Prashant Kumar said that managing this ocean of humanity is a Herculean task, and every police officer on duty is displaying unmatched dedication to making Mahakumbh 2025 a safe and seamless experience for all.

“There is no global precedent for what UP Police is managing today. No city, country, or police force has ever had to regulate such an enormous gathering of people and vehicles in real time. This is not just crowd management, this is history in the making,” he said.

“Instead of focusing solely on criticism, one must acknowledge the extraordinary perseverance of our police force, who are not just managing an event but writing history with their relentless service. I salute every police officer—the true unsung heroes—who are turning the impossible into reality, every single day,” he said.