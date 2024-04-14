No road no vote: Indira Nagar residents join election boycott

LUCKNOW: The residents of Indira Nagar have joined the bandwagon of boycotting the Lok Sabha elections. They’ve posted notes on their houses stating, ‘No road, no vote,’ demanding the construction of roads in their locality. Residents of Indira Nagar in Lucknow raising slogans against civic authorities on Sunday (HT photo)

After residents of Jankipuram and Arjun Enclave in Arjunganj, who threatened to boycott elections if the roads were not constructed in their respective areas, hundreds of residents of Pandit Deendayal Puram Yojna (Mayawati colony) in Indira Nagar also took to the streets. They raised slogans against civic authorities and threatened to boycott elections until the construction of the 80-metre entry road.

“With no roads, this area has become an accident-prone zone, making it inaccessible for ambulances during emergencies. Police patrolling is also not possible. Despite multiple parties coming to power in the last two decades, our situation has remained the same. We have submitted applications to MPs, MLAs, councillors, and departmental officers, but nothing has been done,” said Anil Singh, a resident.

“We are deprived of basic necessities such as roads and drains, and therefore, we have decided to boycott the Lok Sabha elections in 2024,” said Sanjay Kumar, another resident.

Later, when the matter reached the authorities, the local police arrived at the site. As the residents continued to protest, the representative of the local corporator, Yogita Yadav, reached the colony and provided a written assurance to the public, stating that the road would be constructed after the election. Subsequently, the residents took down the banner.

Meanwhile, residents of Faizullaganj also protested on Sunday, demanding cleanliness in their area. “Due to the lack of cleaning of drains in colonies, stinking water is flowing on the roads, increasing the number of mosquitoes. Snakes and other insects are entering the houses,” said social worker Mamta Tripathi.

“There is severe filth in Shyam Vihar Colony, Yash Nagar Colony, Krishna Lok Colony, Keshav Nagar, Preeti Nagar, and Purva. There is a danger of infectious diseases spreading in the area,” said Tripathi, warning of a march on the streets by the women against the Municipal Corporation.